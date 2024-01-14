Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $12.19 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 240,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,191,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.58. 1,772,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.