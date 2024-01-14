Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $112.69 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

