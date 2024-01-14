Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.08 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

JPEM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $53.44.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

