Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 6,548 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 9.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.24% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $50,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 1,884,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

