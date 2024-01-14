Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 2,589 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.65% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.97. 30,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $835.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

