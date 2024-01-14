Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

