Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 0.8%

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 4,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Science 37 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Science 37 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

