Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 0.8%

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 4,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Science 37 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
