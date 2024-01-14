Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,595. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

