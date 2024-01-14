SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $158.54 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

