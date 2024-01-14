San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

