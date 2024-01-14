San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.92. The stock had a trading volume of 849,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.02.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

