San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 228.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 65,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $209.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,473. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.