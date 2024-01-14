San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,101,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CRC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 338,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,104. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. California Resources’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

