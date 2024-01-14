San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after purchasing an additional 526,575 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

