San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after purchasing an additional 526,575 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.16.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.