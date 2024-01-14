San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,193. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $143.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Citigroup raised their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

