San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after buying an additional 555,572 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.2 %

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 3,049,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

