RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. 5,277,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,181. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

