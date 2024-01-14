RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $42,707.42 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $136.74 million and $206,964.40 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $42,707.42 or 0.99525010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00166096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.30 or 0.00590298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00062703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.00368969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00200520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,202 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,201.98991498 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,589.69068416 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $368,039.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

