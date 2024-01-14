Royal Bank of Canada Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $128.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.31.

NYSE ABT opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,652 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

