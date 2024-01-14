Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading Down 3.4%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 35,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 85,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Roquefort Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.15.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

