Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

RMBI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,459.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,033.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.