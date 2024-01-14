RFP Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ACWI stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

