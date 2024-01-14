RFP Financial Group LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

