RFP Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8,669.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,113,000 after purchasing an additional 612,212 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,094,000 after purchasing an additional 333,132 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.