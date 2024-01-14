RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,868 Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 206.7% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 187.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $321.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

