Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $47,631.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,391.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,983 shares of company stock valued at $331,878. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.