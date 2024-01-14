Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Short Interest Down 28.4% in December

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,264. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 89.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,074,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renasant by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 235,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNST

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

