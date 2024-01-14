Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,140,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 27,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
