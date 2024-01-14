Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,140,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 27,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

