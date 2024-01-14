Raymond James Raises AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $38.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMK stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.