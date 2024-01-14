Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of MX opened at C$61.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.44. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$50.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

