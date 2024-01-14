Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,751. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%.

RAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAVE

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.