Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

