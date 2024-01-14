Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Increased by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,656,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

