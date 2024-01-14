Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issued By Northland Capmk

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundHound AI in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SOUN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.11. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,251 shares of company stock worth $411,031 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

