Private Management Group Inc. Sells 487 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,434,000 after buying an additional 243,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SouthState by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after purchasing an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

