Private Management Group Inc. Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of International Seaways worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 802,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 188.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 40.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 227,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

NYSE INSW opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of -0.03. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $254,155 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

