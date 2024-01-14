Private Management Group Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

