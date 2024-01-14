Private Management Group Inc. Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,143 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OABI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OABI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ OABI opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $723.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of -0.17. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

