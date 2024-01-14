Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,641 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $3,103,125,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.