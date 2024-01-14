Private Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 537,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,000. State Street makes up about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of State Street as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in State Street by 8.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,556 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of State Street by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.