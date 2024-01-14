Private Management Group Inc. Buys 148,898 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,898 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.20% of The Carlyle Group worth $21,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,944,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.