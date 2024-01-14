Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

