Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 50,701 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock valued at $92,401. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.44 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

