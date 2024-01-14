Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

