PPSC Investment Service Corp Has $45.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 10.5% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PPSC Investment Service Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $45,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $181.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.