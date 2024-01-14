Polymesh (POLYX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $90.47 million and $11.86 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 922,323,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 922,043,337.912768 with 793,757,231.204725 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17165792 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $16,234,442.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

