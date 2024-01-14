Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Lowered by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Plains GP worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 278.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

