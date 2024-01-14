Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 96,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,160. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 700,530 shares of company stock worth $5,380,174 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 151,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 1,866,605 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

