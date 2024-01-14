Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,195 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in ONEOK by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.