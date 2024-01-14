Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.56. 15,458,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

